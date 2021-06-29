LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for two suspects in a December robbery in the east valley. 

Police say on Dec. 12, 2021, a woman was robbed in the parking lot of a business near Mt. Hood Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard. 

The first person of interest is described as a Hispanic female, 20-25 years old, last seen wearing a black jacket, black stretch pants and purple sandals. 

121220 robbery lvmpd

courtesy LVMPD

The second person of interest is described as a Hispanic female, 20-25 years old, last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white sandals. 

121220 robbery lvmpd

courtesy LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD at 702-828-7355 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555. 

