LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police spoke on an uptick in house party violence in the valley on Monday.
Captain Reggie Rader of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminded the public that short-term rentals are illegal without a permit, and that homeowners face heavy fines if caught.
In the past few months, Rader said three people have been murdered at short-term rentals. The two most recent were in the last two weeks at two different house parties.
At a home this past weekend, Rader said a "star football player lost his life" and that an innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire.
Rader urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact police or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
Last week, police found a person stabbed to death, also at an unlicensed house party.
Police said they're looking for two young Black men in the Saturday shooting, and a suspect has been arrested in the stabbing.
Rader said the scene of the shooting had about 100 people in attendance, while the west valley scene had 250. He said alcohol is common, as well as charging admission at the door, which is also illegal.
Rader reminded the public that large gatherings are against COVID-19 regulations from Gov. Steve Sisolak. Not attending could "combat the violence taking place," Rader said.
Police urged residents witnessing a large house party to report it to 311.
Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Let's see how they party with a ventilator attached and see how fun it was to gather for a party;)
Future sheriff Lombardo jounior ! Just like a baby nursing!
