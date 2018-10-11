LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help with identifying and locating two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint.
According to police, the suspects entered a convenience store on the 200 block of East Warm Springs Road on Oct. 7. Both suspects approached the cashier and demanded money from the register at gunpoint. One of the suspects was wearing costume mask.
No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
One of the suspects has been described as an adult man, around 5'5" to 5'7" with a tall, thin build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, green shorts and black shoes.
Police said the second suspect is an adult woman, also with a tall, thin build. She is around the same height as the first suspect and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
