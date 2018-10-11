LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Retail Crimes Section asked the public for help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.
According to Metro, the suspects have been involved in a series of thefts in various retail stores across the valley. The thefts were reported throughout the month of October.
The first suspect has been described by officers as an adult woman, approximately 30-years-old, is about 5'7" in height and weighs roughly 120 pounds, police said.
The second suspect is an adult man, roughly 35 to 40-years-old, stands at 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3483. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
