LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police asked the public for help in locating two commercial robbery suspects.
According to police, the suspects entered a business on Aug. 31 at around 2:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue. The suspects began taking various items and attempted to leave the business without paying.
When one of the employees confronted the suspects, one of the men lifted his shirt, showing a black firearm, police said. The suspects then fled the scene.
The first suspect was described by police as an adult male, 20 to 25-years-old, 5'8" and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and is armed.
Police described the second suspect also as an adult male, approximately 25-years-old and stands at 6'3". He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
