LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have asked the public for help in locating a suspect who robbed a restaurant in the east valley on March 16.
According to police, the robbery happened on East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue at about 6 p.m. The suspect entered the restaurant with a large knife and demanded money from the registers. Employees complied and no injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as an adult male in his late 20s to mid 30s, and stands at around 5'6" to 5'8". He was last seen wearing a grey, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black sleeve, black shoes and a black and white beanie.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
