LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were searching for a suspect who robbed an elderly woman in the northwest valley.
According to police, the woman was robbed while putting her grandchild into her vehicle. The suspect struck the woman, injuring her.
It was not immediately known what the suspect stole from the woman, or where exactly the robbery took place.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Valley residents were also asked to contact Metro Police's Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577.
(1) comment
Find him and beat him.
