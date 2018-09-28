LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a commercial robbery suspect.
According to police, an armed suspect entered a business on the 8700 block of West Sahara, near South Durango Drive, at around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect demanded money from the victim, who complied.
The suspect took the money and fled the area, police said. No injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as an adult male, between 20 to 30-years-old and stands at around 5'8" or 5'9". The suspect has a medium build, a thin beard and was last seen wearing a black hat, a red shirt, a dark blue hoodie and eyeglasses.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.