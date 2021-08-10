LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a commercial robbery on Monday.
According to police, at approximately 2:04 p.m. on Monday, an attempt robbery occurred at a business near the 6700 block of West Charleston Blvd.
Suspect, who was armed with a black handgun, is described as being 50-55 years old, 6’-6’2”, 170-180 lbs. Police say he was wearing a green jacket, blue shirt, black hat, black gloves, blue jeans and blue COVID facemask.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
