LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a suspect who is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.
David Gillmore, 21, was involved in a dispute that escalated when Gillmore took out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and said he was going to kill the victim, police said. After a brief struggle over the gun, Gillmore fled the area.
According to police, the suspect is approximately six-feet tall, and black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Major Violations Section at 702-828-3578. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
What part of Town was this in?
