LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have asked the public for help in identifying a vehicle linked to a shooting that happened in January.
According to police, homicide detectives were able to obtain security footage of a white vehicle that was seen into and leaving the mobile home complex on Jan. 27 at the time of the shooting. Police said the shooting occurred at around 7:20 p.m.
Las Vegas police released the video footage Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to 1200 North Lamb Boulevard after receiving reports that a man had been shot, police said. The man, who had been identified as 42-year-old Jorge Antonio Romero, was transported to University Medical Center Trauma after medical personnel arrived. Romero was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Romero worked on cars at his home and would sell them, according to Las Vegas police. At the time of the shooting, Romero was working on a car in his driveway when an unknown suspect, or suspects, fired multiple shots. Several bullets hit Romero.
Anyone with any information about the vehicle, or any information about this shooting, is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.