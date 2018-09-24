LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were looking for a suspect vehicle in connection to a homicide that took place in the southeast valley on Aug. 27.
According to the Clark County Coroner, Lawrence Jackson Jr., 34, died from a gunshot wound to his torso and his death was ruled a homicide.
On Aug. 27 at 8:55 a.m., Jackson exited his vehicle and approached an officer who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway. The man told the officer he had been shot at a nearby apartment complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
Paramedics transported Jackson to Sunrise Hospital where was later pronounced dead, police said.
The suspect vehicle has been described as a red two door sedan, according to Las Vegas police. The make of the vehicle is possibly Honda. The car has no rear bumper and has a loud exhaust.
Police said Jackson was meeting with someone at the apartment complex when he was shot inside one of the apartment units.
The LVMPD Gang Unit responded to the scene after police learned Jackson had been documented as having gang affiliation, a release said.
Police were unable to locate the crime scene at the apartment complex.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
