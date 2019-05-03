LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.
Police said an unidentified woman entered a business on the 7000 block of South Durango Drive about 10:50 p.m. on April 26. The suspect loitered around the business and then approached the victim, demanding money from the register.
The victim didn't comply immediately and the suspect held the victim at gunpoint, police said. The victim complied and the suspect left with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect was an adult woman, who stands at about 5'4" to 5'5". She had "reddish blonde hair" and was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a black sweater, blue jeans and was carrying a purple bag.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Robbery Section at 702-828-5555. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
