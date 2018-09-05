Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man possibly suspected of sexual assault.
On Aug. 26 at 4 a.m., a woman was walking near the intersection of Casino Center Boulevard and Oakey Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up next to her, police said. The man driving the vehicle rolled down the window and said something the woman didn't hear, so she approached the door. The driver was holding a handgun and ordered the victim to get in the car.
Police said the man drove around the area and eventually stopped the vehicle in a neighborhood near Oakey Boulevard and Ivanhoe Way. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim inside of the vehicle at gunpoint. The man then punched the victim and shoved her out of the vehicle. She ran, saw a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper and reported the incident.
The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man, who appeared to be between 40- and 50 years old, with a medium to heavy build, as well as short salt and pepper hair. He may have a full beard or any version of facial hair with distinct razor bumps where he has shaved away portions of the beard. The suspect was also described as having a heavy Spanish accent.
His vehicle was described by police as a newer black Kia four-door sedan or similar vehicle with dark tinted windows.
Police said an event with a similar suspect and a suspect vehicle description was reported in May of 2018. Detectives believe the two incidents may be related.
Anyone with information about this incident or information on the suspect is urged to contact Metro's Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
