LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a commercial robbery suspect.
According to Las Vegas police, the robbery occurred on the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, on Feb. 15. An armed suspect entered the business, threatened employees and demanded money.
No one was injured during the robbery and the suspect left with an unknown amount of money, Las Vegas police said.
The suspect was described as an adult man in his late teens to early 20s. Police said the suspect's height is around six-foot and has a thin build.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.
Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
