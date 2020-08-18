LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect accused of threatening a victim with a knife.
According to a news release, at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 11, a robbery occurred at a business near Charleston and Nellis boulevards. The suspect allegedly took items from the business and threatened the victim with a knife.
The suspect is believed to be 30-35 years old, 5'7-5'9, 160-170 pounds with a dull sleeve of tattoos on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a black brim, black t-shirt with "iDrum" logo and gray and white Adidas sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
Kind of hard since all us have to wear masks. Much easier to commit crimes now. Thanks Sisolak, you created this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.