LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing and endangered teenage girl.
According to police, Zoe Powell was last seen on Saturday March 14 around 8:30 p.m., near the 5600 block Centennial Center Boulevard.
Zoe might be in emotional distress and may require medical attention, police said.
Hospitals are asked to check their registry for Zoe Powell, and immediately call Las Vegas police with any information.
Powell was wearing a white shirt with white pants at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information about Zoe's disappearance is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.