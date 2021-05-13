LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a missing and endangered person last seen in the northwest valley Thursday afternoon.
According to police, Joseph Soto was last seen near the area of North Rancho Drive and West Alexander Road on May 13 around 3 p.m..
Soto is believed to be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.
Police added that Soto was last seen wearing green sweatpants, a black sweater and no shoes.
Hospitals are being asked to check patient registries for missing persons.
Anyone with information regarding JOSEPH SOTO and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
