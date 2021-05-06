LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a missing 2-year-old boy last seen east of the Strip.
About 3:11 p.m. on May 5, the child, identified as Amari Nicholson, was reported missing in the area of 3600 block of Paradise Road near Sands Avenue.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for him and notify police.
Authorities are asking for any leads or tips which might aid in their investigation. Previous reports of a body found in a nearby dumpster were unfounded, police said.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or 311.
This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be provided when they become available.
Family had originally said the boy was 3, but his birthday is in the fall.
