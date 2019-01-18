LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen in the east valley Thursday afternoon.
According to Metro Police, Byron Worthey-Avila was last spotted in the area of Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard, at around 2 p.m.
Worthey-Avila was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and green Nike shoes, police said. Worthey-Avila has brown hair and brown eyes and stands at around 5'10".
Police added Worthey-Avila may be suffering from "severe emotional distress."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro Police's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
