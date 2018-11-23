LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said they were searching for a man who was pretending to be a police officer near the Las Vegas Strip early Friday morning.
According to Metro, the man approached shoppers on the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Las Vegas Boulevard, at around 1 a.m. and had a gun.
People in the area became suspicious and the suspect fled, Metro said. Officers later found the man's vehicle near Campbell Drive and Palomino Lane, just north West Charleston Boulevard.
Officers were unable to located the man and "is still outstanding," police said.
No other details were immediately available.
