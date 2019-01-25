LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in identifying and locating a suspect who stole from a jewelry store in Dec. 2018.
Police said the robbery happened on Dec. 16, 2018 on the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, West Lake Mead Boulevard, just before 3 p.m.
An employee of the store had pulled some items out of a case to show the man and when the employee turned away to tend to another customer, the suspect grabbed a handful of jewelry and ran, according to police.
The suspect was described by police as an adult man in his 30s who stands at around 5'10". He was last seen wearing a white sweat suit and with red Michael Jordan logo on the back and a white Chicago Bulls hat, with the logo upside down.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or the Bolden Area Command at 702-828-3336.
