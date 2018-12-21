Grand larceny suspect

Las Vegas police said this man committed grand larceny on Dec. 8 in downtown Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were searching for a man who committed grand larceny in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 8.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the Downtown Area Command Center at 792-828-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.