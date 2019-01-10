LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.
According to Metro Police, the robbery was reported on the 5000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Tropicana Avenue, at around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect approached the counter, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money from the register.
The victim gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and the suspect quickly fled the scene, police said.
This suspect was described by police as an adult man who stands at around 5'4" to 5'6" and is between 40 to 50-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with a white swoosh, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes and a black hat.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.