LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop in the central valley early Wednesday morning.
According to Metro Police Lt. Jason Johansson, the traffic officer stopped a vehicle near Jackson Avenue and C Street around 5:49 a.m. The officer had stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.
While conducting the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle shifted the car in reverse and intentionally struck the officer and the police motorcycle, Johansson said. The driver fled the area and the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Jackson Avenue between C and D streets were expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated, Johnasson said.
Detectives were able to locate the suspect vehicle later in the day, but officers were still looking for the driver, Las Vegas police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
