LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Commercial Robbery Section said it was looking for five suspects involved in two robbers that happened early Thursday morning.
According to Metro Police, the first robbery happened near the 5000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. The second robbery occured on the 4000 block of East Flamingo Road, also near Nellis Boulevard, at 1:15 a.m.
The suspects used violence to obtain money and merchandise, police said.
In security footage obtained by Metro, one of the suspects attacked a store employee while other stole items from the shelves behind the register. Other suspects also pushed trays holding items off the register counter.
The first suspect was described by police as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt, multicolored pajama pants and white shoes.
Police described the second suspect as a man, also in his late 20s or early 30s, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes.
The third suspect was described as another woman in her late 20s or early 30s and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, according to police.
Police said the fourth suspect was a man, roughly 17 to 20-years-old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green "Vans" sweatshirt, grey shorts and black shoes.
The last suspect was described by police as a young woman, also between 17 to 20-years-old, with a thin build and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes.
According to Metro, the suspects' vehicle was a newer model of a four door Dodge sedan in a blue or black color.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(2) comments
Ghetto trash I bet if Obama had Kids like this he would be proud AF
Criminals !
