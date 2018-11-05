LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.
According to police, the suspect "attempted to burglarize" several homes in the northwest valley. The suspect was captured on home security footage during one attempted burglary.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Northwest Area Command Investigations at 702-828-8577. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
