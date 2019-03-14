LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Police said a man entered a business located on the 3000 block of North Las Vegas Blvd. on Feb. 19 at approximately 10:23 a.m. The suspect approached the counter and demanded money while pointing a firearm at the cashier.
The cashier complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Police describe the suspect as a black man, approximately 25-30 years old, 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a jacket with a grey hood, a black jacket, grey sweatpants, black tennis shoes and white gloves.
Police said any tips that directly lead to an arrest or indictment could result in a cash reward.
Anyone with information can call LVMPD at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
