LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a robbery suspect.
Between Jan. 3 to Jan. 12, police said the suspect robbed three businesses in the southeast and west parts of the Las Vegas Valley.
Police described the suspect as an adult man who stands at about 5'6" and has a thin build. The suspect is likely between 30 to 40-years-old and may have some missing teeth.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
