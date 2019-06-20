LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police are searching for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in the northwest valley in early June.
LVMPD said on June 8 at approximately 6:25 a.m., a man entered a business located on the 6000 block of West Craig Road.
Police said the suspect entered the business and approached the counter. The man pointed a firearm at the victim, demanding money. The victim complied, gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled the business, police said.
No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.
The suspect is described as a white man between 25-30 years of age. He's 5'7" with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and red gloves.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call LVMPD at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
