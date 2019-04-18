LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at an east Las Vegas business.
According to LVMPD, the suspect entered a business located near the 2000 block of E. Desert Inn Road at approximately 7:24 p.m. on March 25.
Police said the suspect leaned over the counter, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.
However, the suspect did not cover his face until after security cameras recorded him entering the business.
Police said no one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male adult in his mid to late 20's. Police said the man is 5'4"-5'6", weighing approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark gray jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD at 702-828-3591, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.