Robbery Suspect

LVMPD looking for a robbery suspect linked to a Feb. 6 incident.

 (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for a commercial robbery suspect connected to an incident at a business near Rainbow and Charleston boulevards.

About 8:14 a.m. on Feb. 6, an armed suspect pulled a firearm on a worker in the 1100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard and demanded money from the victim, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, black T-shirt and blue jeans with tan shoes. He's between the age of 40 and 50 and about 5'8" to 5'10". He's described as bald with grey stubble, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com

