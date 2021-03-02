LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters.
According to a flyer from LVMPD's Bolden Area Command, the individuals are believed to be involved in at least two separate catalytic converter thefts near the intersection of Charleston and Arville.
Police ask anyone with information on these individuals to contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc. at 702-385-5555 and reference event #LLV210200015018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.