LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they're still searching for a woman who robbed a store at gunpoint on New Year's Eve.
According to police, she approached an employee near West Charleston and Jones boulevards, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The employee gave her the money and she ran off.
She's described as approximately 35 years old, 5-foot-6, 150 to 160 pounds, with black hair.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 702-828-3591.
