LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for three different suspects involved in three separate attacks on elderly victims.
The first incident happened on Sept. 19 in the south central valley, police said. The suspect involved was described by police as an adult man between 20 to 25-years-old with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt and khaki pants.
According to Sgt. Jeff Clark with Metro, the first suspect hailed a cab from a hotel in downtown Las Vegas and was dropped off in the area of East Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. He refused to pay the cab fare and attacked the 75-year-old taxi driver. The suspect stole the man's phone "and some other property." The victim suffered a brain bleed from the assault, Clark added.
The second incident was reported near South Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95 on Oct. 16, police said. The victim was a 90-year-old woman who had just returned to her home after grocery shopping. The suspect attacked the woman in her driveway. Clark said the woman suffered from a fractured pelvis due to the attack.
Police described the second suspect as a young adult man, between 18 to 25-years-old, with a medium build. The suspect stands at around 5'10" and has a short afro. He was last seen wearing a grey and blue shirt and grey-blue shorts.
The third attack happened in the northwest valley, near West Charleston Boulevard and the 215, on Sept. 26, police said. The victim was an 80-year-old man and the suspect tried to steal the victim's newly purchased laptop in a Best Buy parking lot. Clark said the suspect attacked the victim, but added the 80-year-old managed to keep his new laptop.
The third suspect was described by police as an adult man, between 20 to 25-years-old and stands at around 5'7" to 5'10". The suspect was last seen wearing a grey shirt, camouflage shorts and grey shoes.
"I think this should be a call for everyone to wake up and let's take care of these people," Clark said. "Please, we don't need you to get involved. We ask people to be a good witness and, in this case, call Crime Stoppers."
Anyone with any information in regards to these attacks, or suspects, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
