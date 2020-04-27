LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are looking for a car involved with two chihuahuas that were dumped in a west valley dumpster in January.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, they were called on Jan. 4 about two tan chihuahuas found inside of a garbage bag in a dumpster near Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive.
Employees from a nearby business heard them making noises inside the dumpster. Police said the dogs were "thrown into the dumpster alive to suffocate inside the bag." The employees took the dogs to a nearby animal hospital.
Police said surveillance footage caught the driver of a vehicle throwing away what they think was the two dogs into the dumpster. The car is a silver Toyota Camry, possibly a 2015 model, with a dent on the passenger front fender and another on the rear passenger fender.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit by phone at (702) 828-3841. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or text CRIMENV plus tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).
