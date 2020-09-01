LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two men, both last seen Saturday, were reported missing.
Jose Rangel and Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, 45 and 25-years old respectively, were last seen in Las Vegas on August 29.
Rangel is described as 5'9" tall, about 200 lbs. Rangel-Ibarra is 5'6" and 173 lbs. Additionally, Rangel-Ibarra is described as having multiple tattoos including the state of California on his ear, a tattoo of a skull on his chest and a tattoo of a Dragon Ball Z image on his wrist.
Las Vegas police said both men may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
They were last seen was driving a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Nevada place LVN84A.
Hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing men. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during
business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email: missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.