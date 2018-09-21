LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have asked the public for help in locating two suspects who robbed a local business on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspects entered a business on the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway at 7:39 p.m. on Sept. 19. The two men approached the victim, showed they were armed and demanded money from the register.
The victim complied and the suspects ran from the scene with an unknown amount of money, police said.
Both suspects are male adults, according to police. The first suspect was described as being 5'7" with a thin build and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with lettering on the front. He was also wearing blue pants and white shoes.
Police said the second suspect was between 5'9" to 5'11" and was last seen wearing a black sweater and red pants. He was also wearing white shoes and glasses.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
