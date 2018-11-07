LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are pleading with the public to help identify three suspects connected to the violent beating and carjacking of an elderly man.
Police said on Nov. 16, three male suspects approached a man in his 70s as he walked to his car.
DTAC detectives need your help. On 11/16 these three men violently beat an elderly man and then stole his vehicle. If you know who these criminals are contact DTAC PD at 702-828-4152. Reference LLV181100025740 #wanted pic.twitter.com/UmEeCmnRsO— LVMPD DTAC (@LVMPDDTAC) November 7, 2018
The suspects attacked the man, beating him to the ground before stealing his car.
Police are holding a press conference to release more details about the
suspects.
Check back for updates.
