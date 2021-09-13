LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.
According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on July 11. Police say that the stolen credit cards were reportedly taken during an auto burglary near Ft. Apache and Sahara.
On 7/11/21, at approx 8:45pm the pictured suspects used stolen credit cards taken during an auto burglary near Ft. Apache & Sahara. If you can ID or have info please contact Investigations at (702) 828-9455/9471. Or @CrimeStoppersNV at (702) 385-5555. Ref. @LVMPD #LLV210700072751 pic.twitter.com/OJudSH2Gg9— LVMPD Summerlin Area Command (@LVMPD_Summerlin) September 13, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigations at (702) 828-9455/9471 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
