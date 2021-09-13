Las Vegas police search for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on July 11. Police say that the stolen credit cards were reportedly taken during an auto burglary near Ft. Apache and Sahara.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigations at (702) 828-9455/9471 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.

