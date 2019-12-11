LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have asked the public's help in finding a suspect who conspired to steal a 65-year-old woman's purse at a west valley casino on Nov. 26.
Police said the suspect arrived at the casino, near Decatur Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue, about 10:30 p.m. in a 90s model red Ford SUV which was driven by a female adult.
The male suspect was seen on video surveillance walking around the casino until he selected his victim, who was sitting at a slot machine, police said in a Facebook post.
The man exited the casino for a moment to signal for the driver of the Ford SUV to "move in," and then re-entered the casino. Once inside, police said, the man allegedly punched the 65-year-old victim in the arm, stole her purse and fled out of the casino with the bag.
The suspect fled in the SUV westbound on Evergreen Avenue.
"This is supposed to be a season of giving, not stealing, so let’s make sure this criminal is off our streets and cannot prey on more of our elderly citizens," LVMPD Bolden Area Command said in the Facebook post.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(2) comments
They have no intelligence to do anything else other then commit crimes and sell drugs.
Real tough wimpy looser here ! Hope he’s roughly captured!
