LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance cameras burglarizing a local church.
According to LVMPD Summerlin Command, the suspect stole over $4,000 worth of electronics equipment from a Summerlin church on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas police detectives at (702) 828-9459. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(2) comments
Las Vegas needs to send out a Bum Bus to pick up and DUMP these "homeless" scumbags on the Mexican border. Quality of life is declining rapidly in Las Vegas because of the scourge of "homeless" druggies walking around with backpacks stealing, burglarizing and murdering innocent residents. Police should be able to round them all up and send them to some other liberal shthole. Portland comes to mind. The culture of loser, homeless, dirty, drug addicts that are coddled by liberal DemocRatic city officials needs to be eradicated. NOW.
ABSOLUTELY!
