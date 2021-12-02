LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries throughout the valley.
According to police, the suspect is believed to be responsible for at least four ATM thefts that have taken place since Oct. 27.
Police stated in a news release that the man arrives at a closed business in the early morning hours and forces his way inside. He then ties a rope to the ATM or safe and uses a pickup truck to pull the item and drive off with it, police say.
The individual is believed to be driving a 2007-2012 silver or gray two-door Chevy Silverado truck.
Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8242.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.