Las Vegas police search for suspect in January robbery

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are looking for assistance from the public to identify an armed robbery suspect.
According to police, on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at roughly 2:15 p.m., the suspect reportedly entered the business in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard. He then pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money, police said.
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5'5" to 5'7" tall and about 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweats with white stripes down the sides, black shoes, blue mask and a black and white patterned head scarf.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
