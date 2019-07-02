LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a vehicle after he was cut off in traffic early Tuesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. July 2. Gordon said an adult male was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard making a left turn onto Pecos Road when he inadvertently cut off a white pickup truck.
The male driver of the pickup truck pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and said something the victim couldn't hear. The suspect in the truck then followed the victim to his home in the 3500 block of San Antonio Avenue.
When the victim arrived at the home, the suspect fired at least eight shots at the victim's vehicle while the victim was still inside.
Gordon said the victim was uninjured and that the suspect was last seen eastbound on San Antonio. The suspect is still outstanding, Gordon said.
