LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a robbery suspect fled into an east valley neighborhood early Friday morning.
According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro, officers were called to East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard at 4:32 a.m. while investigating a robbery that was reported Thursday. Police discovered a vehicle that matched the one described in the robbery and pulled the car over.
During the traffic stop, one of the suspects fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, according to Johansson.
A second robbery suspect was taken into custody without incident, Johansson said. Police setup a perimeter around the neighborhood to find the suspect who ran. However, the suspect was not found.
Johansson said officers lifted the perimeter at around 6:15 a.m. and vehicle and pedestrian traffic was re-opened.
Robbery detectives with Metro were still investigating the area.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.