LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a robbery suspect fled into an east valley neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro, officers were called to East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard at 4:32 a.m. while investigating a robbery that was reported Thursday. Police discovered a vehicle that matched the one described in the robbery and pulled the car over.

During the traffic stop, one of the suspects fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, according to Johansson.

A second robbery suspect was taken into custody without incident, Johansson said. Police setup a perimeter around the neighborhood to find the suspect who ran. However, the suspect was not found.

Johansson said officers lifted the perimeter at around 6:15 a.m. and vehicle and pedestrian traffic was re-opened.

Robbery detectives with Metro were still investigating the area.

No other details were immediately available.

