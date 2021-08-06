LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman.
According to police, Alfreda Hayes, 78, went missing on August 6 around 12:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of south 16th Street in Las Vegas.
Hayes is five feet and nine inches tall, with brown eyes and grayish brown hair.
Police said it is unclear what Hayes was last wearing.
Las Vegas area hospitals are being asked to check their patient registries for any missing persons.
Anyone with information regarding Alfreda Hayes and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
