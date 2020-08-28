LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are searching for a missing and endangered teen and need the public's help.
According to police, Tyshianah Hill was last seen in the area of Maryland Parkway and Karen on August 28th around 1:45 p.m.
Hill reportedly suffers from emotional distress and may need medical help.
If you see Tyshianah Hill or know where she might be, please call LVMPD at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
