LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police were searching for 88-year-old Jerry Turner, who was last seen the day before Halloween in the northwest area.
Turner has been diagnosed with dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
He was last seen on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at his home in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. He was wearing a turquoise sweater, blue jeans and a black CSI hat, police said.
Turner is African-American, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Police encouraged all hospitals in Las Vegas to check their registries and immediately notify police.
Anyone with information Turner’s whereabouts should contact LVMPD at (702) 828-2907.
