LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man caught clearly on camera is being sought by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police after they said he robbed a bank this week.
The man, wearing a black Raiders hat, robbed a bank at Jones Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Oct. 20. Police said he approached the counter with a note saying he was armed.
He fled on foot and did not injure anyone. It was unclear if he had taken money.
The man was described as about 5'5" to 5'7" tall and thin.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Section at 702-828-3591, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
